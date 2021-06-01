The Internet’s Wishing Spider-Man Star Tom Holland A Happy Birthday

This June 1st marks the 25th birthday of our very own friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland! Six years ago, at just 19 years old, the British actor was transformed into an international mega star thanks to Marvel Studios casting him to be the third cinematic incarnation of Peter Parker, a role he’s played four more times since his debut in Captain America: Civil War. Holland is set to reprise the part once again in Spider-Man: No Way Home as well, coming later this year.

Of course, there’s much more to the actor than just his appearances as the wall-crawler. Alongside his MCU career, he’s managed to prove himself to be a hugely versatile performer. 2020, for instance, saw him break out of type for dark drama The Devil All The Time, and he recently tackled his most taxing role yet in Cherry, for which he reunited with Avengers directors the Russo brothers. Holland is also set to star in Sony’s Uncharted movie as a young Nathan Drake.

With Tom at the peak of his powers, then, the internet is full of well wishes for his special day this Tuesday. Even the official Spider-Man movie Twitter account got in on the action, as you can see below.

happy birthday to my fave gemini, @tomholland1996 😘 pic.twitter.com/gKXNe0VLfK — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 1, 2021

May he have many more turns as the webhead still to come.

Happy birthday to our current Spider-Man, Tom Holland! I wish him a long, fruitful career as our favorite webhead. pic.twitter.com/HxbAzdEb5d — Daily Raimi Spider-Man! (@EARTH_96283) June 1, 2021

Holland through the years.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @TomHolland1996 I hope you have a very good time pic.twitter.com/9W2pIazkmJ — Dianitalamasita (@Dianitagallagh1) June 1, 2021

Someone had to post about this iconic moment again.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TOM HOLLAND, YOU ABSOLUTE LEGEND #HappyBirthdayTomHolland pic.twitter.com/m3j4UCGYM4 — mårti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd | | LOKI ERA (@IR0NLANG) May 31, 2021

One of the greatest actors of his generation.

Happy birthday Tom Holland! He’s one of the greatest actors of his generation and his career is only going to get better. It’s been an amazing journey so far pic.twitter.com/1LwNCaeGaL — Aniq ⎊ (@aniqrahman) June 1, 2021

Not to mention his “unlimited range.”

happy birthday to tom holland and his unlimited range pic.twitter.com/ORQUr4x3cy — ًimaan (@dayapeters) May 31, 2021

25 credits in 25 years (if you discount his short films).

Happy 25th Birthday to Tom Holland and his 25 acting credits. Here is to the future of cinema ✨🎬📽 pic.twitter.com/c8cnbJ17CX — rachel (@mrvlsspidey) June 1, 2021

25 is not an easy age.

Happy birthday @TomHolland1996 hope you're having a good day and staying safe. Lemme just say this. 25 is not an easy age. Take me back to my teenage years when life was easier. Lol. Xx — C h a r l e y J (@lilmisscharleyj) June 1, 2021

The best Spider-Man.

The only man.

Tom Holland is the only man I'd marry https://t.co/p3caJuDy3o — amy ⁷🦧 (@totallynotgay11) June 1, 2021

Last but not least, Bruce Banner himself, Mark Ruffalo, had to wish a happy birthday to the one MCU star who’s a bigger spoiler-risk than him.

Happy Birthday to the one who spoils more about the MCU than me and my fellow @Russo_Brothers twin, @TomHolland1996 🥳 pic.twitter.com/XJMoRdAQiU — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 1, 2021

We’ll next see Tom Holland on our screens when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17th. Just a few short months later, Uncharted then releases on February 18th, 2022.