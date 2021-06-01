Home / movies

The Internet’s Wishing Spider-Man Star Tom Holland A Happy Birthday

This June 1st marks the 25th birthday of our very own friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland! Six years ago, at just 19 years old, the British actor was transformed into an international mega star thanks to Marvel Studios casting him to be the third cinematic incarnation of Peter Parker, a role he’s played four more times since his debut in Captain America: Civil War. Holland is set to reprise the part once again in Spider-Man: No Way Home as well, coming later this year.

Of course, there’s much more to the actor than just his appearances as the wall-crawler. Alongside his MCU career, he’s managed to prove himself to be a hugely versatile performer. 2020, for instance, saw him break out of type for dark drama The Devil All The Time, and he recently tackled his most taxing role yet in Cherry, for which he reunited with Avengers directors the Russo brothers. Holland is also set to star in Sony’s Uncharted movie as a young Nathan Drake.

With Tom at the peak of his powers, then, the internet is full of well wishes for his special day this Tuesday. Even the official Spider-Man movie Twitter account got in on the action, as you can see below.

May he have many more turns as the webhead still to come.

Holland through the years.

Someone had to post about this iconic moment again.

One of the greatest actors of his generation.

Not to mention his “unlimited range.”

25 credits in 25 years (if you discount his short films).

25 is not an easy age.

The best Spider-Man.

The only man.

Last but not least, Bruce Banner himself, Mark Ruffalo, had to wish a happy birthday to the one MCU star who’s a bigger spoiler-risk than him.

We’ll next see Tom Holland on our screens when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17th. Just a few short months later, Uncharted then releases on February 18th, 2022.

