Venom Fans Fear That Let There Be Carnage May Be Delayed Again

For an ambitious shared mythology that’s evidently being designed to replicate the formula that brought Marvel so much success, the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters is taking a fair bit of time to get going. Obviously, the Coronavirus pandemic has had a seismic impact on the franchise’s expansion plans, and the latest trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has fans getting worried.

Tom Hardy’s return as Eddie Brock was originally announced for October of last year, before being shunted back to June 2021 as the COVID-19 domino affect decimated the theatrical calendar. It was then pushed back to September 17th, and shortly afterwards shifted a week to the 24th.

While that hasn’t changed publicly, when the splashy new promo dropped yesterday, the internet was quick to notice that instead of offering a locked-in release date, Venom: Let There Be Carnage instead offered the vague promise of “coming this fall”. As you can see from the reactions below, many fans think another setback is incoming.

Also noticed that the new #Venom trailer just says “in theaters this fall” and has dropped the September 24 release date. Some big delays coming all around??? — Anthony (@AnAntLife) August 2, 2021

Don’t tell me they’re delaying Venom 2 damn it! It says Fall instead of the September 24th release date. Don’t fuck with me #Venom2 — Squistol Squad memes #RestoretheSnyderVerse (@GetSquistoled) August 2, 2021

the fact they're now marketing Venom 2 with "Only in theaters this fall" and not the September release date…. worries me — Matthew R. has No Way Home™ (@ItsJustMatthewR) August 2, 2021

Venom trailer removed September from the date and just put “this fall” ??



Yeah. That and NWH getting delayed smh get vaccinated — Johnny Obeid 🇵🇸 (@JohnnyObeid_) August 2, 2021

not putting that September release date in the Venom trailer. get ready….. #Carnage pic.twitter.com/oEEgdLRyjB — MKSongbird (@MKSongbird) August 2, 2021

"This Fall". Kind of worries me that there's no release date attached to this trailer even though we know it's September 24th. Either they're preparing to delay in case Covid cases ramp up or they're waiting til Spider-Man week is over to announce it. — TNovix (@TNovix) August 2, 2021

if the nwh trailer isn’t out sometime this month its safe to assume the movie got delayed unfortunately — Carlos (@SomeKirbyFan) August 2, 2021

One day the theatrical industry will return to normal, but the longer time goes on, the further away that point seems to get. Just when it looked as though business was picking up and gathering both consistency and momentum for the first time in a long time, the Delta variant appeared on the scene to cause more uncertainty and confusion.

As things stand, Venom: Let There Be Carnage hasn’t been slapped with another delay, but it was a very deliberate move on Sony’s part to avoid committing to a specific date right after bludgeoning viewers with plenty of money shots featuring the title hero and Woody Harrelson’s Carnage in action.