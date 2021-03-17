Venom: Let There Be Carnage Delayed Until The Fall

Sony may have pushed Morbius all the way back to January 2022, which is well after the originally planned July 2020 premiere, but the second installment in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters had been holding firm for a while. Yes, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been set for a June 25th debut since April, but with no official images or a trailer to speak of, folks have begun to get worried that it might be delayed.

Sure enough, hot on the heels of director Andy Serkis admitting that the pic isn’t going to be released until audiences can enjoy it in the theater, Sony has moved it from its June date to September. Specifically, September 17th. So, not the worst delay in the world, but given how long we’ve been waiting for the sequel already, it’s sure to come as a blow to fans of the symbiote, and understandably so.

Leaked Funko Design May Reveal Carnage's Look In Venom: Let There Be Carnage 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know that Let There Be Carnage wrapped production last February, just in the nick of time before COVID-19 forced every major shoot to shut down. But with theaters still not operating at full capacity, and many moviegoers hesitant to head back out to catch a flick, especially when there are so many great options on streaming, it makes sense that Sony wants to wait a bit longer.

Will it stay at that September date, though? Honestly, it’s too early to say, and there’s every chance that it could move again should business not pick up to the level that the studio is hoping to see it. But for now, at least, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will slither into theaters on September 17th, and we can’t wait to lay eyes on it.