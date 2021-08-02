The Internet’s Loving The New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer

By the standard definition of the word, Venom: Let There Be Carnage does not look like a great movie. However, it does look like it’s going to be a ton of fun. The latest trailer dropped earlier today, and while it seems poised to deliver pretty much exactly the same story all over again as the first film, there are still plenty of reasons to get excited.

Star, producer and co-writer Tom Hardy is clearly having a blast spending half of the film essentially starring in an odd couple comedy with himself, and nobody’s going to begrudge Woody Harrelson the opportunity to chow down on the scenery when he’s constantly proven himself to be so damn good at it. What we’ve got on our hands is a comic book adaptation where a serial killer in a ginger wig bites a man’s finger and turns into a homicidal symbiotic maniac, and to be honest, that’s fine by us.

As you can imagine, fans were thrilled at how much screentime Carnage got in the newest promo spot, and they hopped onto social media almost as soon as the footage was over to let it be known that they’re fully on board for the ride, as you can see from the reactions below.

We’re finally going to see Carnage in live action. He’s looks so good! #Carnage pic.twitter.com/vbAq6i5ywH — The Cinematic Universe 🍥 (@TheRealTCU) August 2, 2021

Some awesome shots of #CARNAGE from the brand new #VenomLetThereBeCarnage trailer! He looks great! pic.twitter.com/MSPlLbOaF1 — Venom Movie News 🎥 (@VenomMovieNews) August 2, 2021

Been waiting so long to see Carnage make his big screen debut and he looks insane pic.twitter.com/mjI9P5BERI — Aniq ⎊ (@aniqrahman) August 2, 2021

WE'RE GETTING A CARNAGE PRISON BREAK RAMPAGE SCENE, WE WON pic.twitter.com/SoIj7eXuSx — Commander Red 🇮🇪 (@DaredevilShill) August 2, 2021

The CGI looks like it could do with a little more polishing, but it’s at least better than what we saw in Ruben Fleischer’s opener, and if there’s one man in the industry who knows a thing or two about using visual effects to enhance a performance then it’s Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis, who looks to have significantly upped the ante in terms of action as well.