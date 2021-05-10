When the post-credits scene of Venom rolled around, one of the biggest talking points wasn’t the surprise appearance of Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, but rather the horrendous wig he was wearing. It was an unintentionally hilarious moment in a movie full of unintentional hilarity, but if the first trailer for Let There Be Carnage is any indication, the actor looks to have had a great time chewing on the scenery.

Seeing Harrelson go big and broad as an incarcerated serial killer positioned opposite Tom Hardy’s sweaty and neurotic Eddie Brock should realistically make their interactions the standout scenes of the entire film, especially when you can bet your house on the third act showdown devolving into multiple blobs of symbiotic CGI smashing into each other for an extended period of time.

One of the first things to jump out from the Let There Be Carnage footage, though, is Harrelson’s vastly superior wig, which looks like it could conceivably belong to his own head, a far cry from the monstrosity seen previously. And in a new interview, director Andy Serkis addressed why the villain is rocking a different hairdo. Apparently, it’s simply about the passage of time, with Serkis explaining the following:

“We wanted to give a sense that he’s been in there for some time and that he’s gone through various changes. We wanted to strip away all of that so that we could really see what’s going on with the darkness of the character.”

Unless of course this is just the director’s way of politely saying ‘because the last one was awful,’ but we do know that Venom: Let There Be Carnage is picking up a couple of years after the opening chapter, and Eddie has clearly gotten a lot more accustomed to the fact that there’s an alien monster living inside him that has a will of its own, seeing as he even lets it make him breakfast.