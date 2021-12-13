‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Twitter trolls fans with Easter Egg

Very few blockbusters in recent memory have generated as much fervent speculation as Spider-Man: No Way Home, and there’s going to be a lot of people relieved when the movie finally arrives this week, if only for the fact we can finally draw a line under the incessant rumors.

Even though we’re only a few days away from Tom Holland’s third solo outing swinging into theaters, debate continues to rage as to whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are going to appear, or if everyone’s been hyping themselves up all year for nothing but disappointment.

Things have gotten so bad that even the movie’s official Twitter account is getting in on the action, with the social media team clearly having a blast trolling No Way Home fans desperately seeking out brand new information.

Can't believe no one spotted this yet. Zoom in at your own risk! #SpiderManNoWayHome

To save you the trouble, if you zoom right in to the part of the image in question, it says; “Hope you’re having a good day”. We’ll be damned if that isn’t one of the most wholesome Easter Eggs we’ve ever seen, but certain sections of the Spider-Man: No Way Home fanbase probably don’t appreciate being trolled by the Marvel Cinematic Universe epic they’ve been clamoring to see for so long.