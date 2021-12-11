‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fans still debating if Garfield and Maguire will show up

With just seven days to go until the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we’ll finally get an answer to a question that’s been burning in the minds of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans everywhere for months; are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the movie?

A cursory glance at the internet would have you believe that their presence is irrefutable, and yet neither Sony or Marvel Studios have said a word. Tom Holland still maintains he’s the only Peter Parker in the film, while Andrew Garfield has been denying his involvement every time he opens his mouth, but there’s surely no chance the credits roll without them. Right?

The closer we get to No Way Home hitting theaters, the more a lurching sense of panic and dread has started to sweep across social media, with plenty of folks undecided as to whether or not they’ve set themselves up for a huge fall by hedging their bets on the former Spideys swinging by.

It looks like the people in the scaffolding fight scene may not be tobey and Andrew



In this scene Dr octopus gets struck by electro possibly he was there fighting electro



Oh and Ned as the hob goblin could be the one fighting lizard



Maybe a goblin bomb so maybe scaffolding fal pic.twitter.com/wI9J9TTRIX — PaavanPlayz (@PlayzPaavan) December 11, 2021

And there are still people who think that Tobey and Andrew are not in it…#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/ryDRgBVTRM — MarvelManiac 🎄 (@MarvelManiac_) December 10, 2021

We are all ready to not see Tobey and Andrew in the movie because they are not in the movie. If you believe anything else you are delusional. — Stan Lee stan account (@SpaceMarvelFan) December 11, 2021

How are Tobey and Andrew deniers still a thing? Y'all are clowns when they show up in NWH 😂 pic.twitter.com/HbD5snNAN6 — Nero (@MSpector_JM) December 11, 2021

Can’t lie



I’m getting hyped.



Though, I can’t lie:



A evil part of me wants Tobey and Andrew to not be in the movie.



Just so I can see the internet fold in half 😂



Which also would suck because it’s still probably going to be a good Spider-Man movie but people won’t care — fakePHILOSOPHY (@EST_1389_MAD) December 11, 2021

I can just see us expecting tobey and andrew, and not see them in there — DL_DarkAngel (@DarkangelDl) December 11, 2021

Can you imagine if Tobey and Andrew aren't in NWH at all, and we all just look like a bunch of fucking idiots? — Sym (@symbiotic2099) December 11, 2021

pretty sure the world will end if Tobey and Andrew are really not in NWH — ♡ (@iriscentral_) December 11, 2021

Those actively seeking spoilers only have to wait until the embargo lifts on Monday to find out, though, at which point you won’t be able to come within ten feet of a device with an internet connection without stumbling upon at least one major Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler.