‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fans still debating if Garfield and Maguire will show up
With just seven days to go until the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we’ll finally get an answer to a question that’s been burning in the minds of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans everywhere for months; are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the movie?
A cursory glance at the internet would have you believe that their presence is irrefutable, and yet neither Sony or Marvel Studios have said a word. Tom Holland still maintains he’s the only Peter Parker in the film, while Andrew Garfield has been denying his involvement every time he opens his mouth, but there’s surely no chance the credits roll without them. Right?
The closer we get to No Way Home hitting theaters, the more a lurching sense of panic and dread has started to sweep across social media, with plenty of folks undecided as to whether or not they’ve set themselves up for a huge fall by hedging their bets on the former Spideys swinging by.
Those actively seeking spoilers only have to wait until the embargo lifts on Monday to find out, though, at which point you won’t be able to come within ten feet of a device with an internet connection without stumbling upon at least one major Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler.