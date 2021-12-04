Prepare for spoilers: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ embargo lifts on December 13

If you want to go in completely cold to Spider-Man: No Way Home without catching even the merest hint of a spoiler, then the smartest move is to actively avoid social media at all costs until you’ve had the chance to see it for yourself.

After all, fans were furious when a journalist went right ahead and blew Harry Styles’ post-credits cameo in Eternals without even so much as a warning, and Tom Holland’s latest web-slinging adventure is a much bigger deal. Sure, we’re all expecting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up, but many folks don’t want it actively confirmed ahead of time.

The good news is that you can turn off notifications, mute mentions and do all the rest of the damage limitation required to avoid the ins and outs of No Way Home now that the lifting of the embargo for critics and press has been confirmed, with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell revealing it ends as soon as the world premiere is over.

Wondering about that #SpiderManNoWayHome review and social media embargo?



Both have been set for Monday, December 13, at 10:30 pm PST, to coincide with the end of the World Premiere.



See you then. #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/ebqMyPkglQ — With Great Power Book (@WGreatPowerBook) December 4, 2021

Don’t forget that fans in the United Kingdom and other international markets are getting Spider-Man: No Way Home two days earlier than domestic audiences on December 15, so it’s shaping up to be a delicate and dangerous week for those seeking to try and stay out of the loop.