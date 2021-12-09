Tom Holland still insisting he’s the only Spider-Man in ‘No Way Home’

Next week, we’ll finally get an answer to whether or not Tom Holland really is the only Spider-Man set to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s No Way Home.

For months we’ve heard the star and predecessor Andrew Garfield repeatedly deny that all three iterations of the web-slinger are set to fight side-by-side in a third act battle against a raft of multiversal villains, while Tobey Maguire has remained silent because he doesn’t really talk to the press all that much.

Many people are even morbidly hoping that everyone’s been telling the truth the whole time, just to see the reactions from heartbroken fans that have spent months building up a trio of Spideys in their heads that they’ve never been promised. Even though No Way Home is coming to theaters next week, Holland remains adamant that he’s not suiting up alongside his fellow Peter Parkers in the hotly-anticipated threequel, as he revealed to the Associated Press.

“I guess we’re friends. We’ve bumped into each other at parties and seen each other out and about. We bumped into Tobey the other day at a restaurant and we are the only three people to have played this character on the big screen, so there is an affiliation between us. Does that make sense? You know what I’m trying to say. There is a communal bond between the three of us, so when we see each other, it does feel like a long-lost brother. I saw Andrew that other day at a party in LA and I gave him a big cuddle and it was very nice. I’d love to share the screen with them one day. Unfortunately, I don’t ever think we’ll be able to wear the suits together, but it would be nice to make a film with both of them.”

Marvel Studios and Sony will find themselves being viciously attacked on Twitter if Garfield and Maguire don’t show up, despite outlining that it’s the Tom Holland show and nothing else. Either way, Spider-Man: No Way Home is poised to obliterate any and all pandemic-era box office records, but it’s nonetheless fascinating to think how it’ll go down if there really is only one web-slinger in the film.