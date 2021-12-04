‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tracking for potential $200 million opening weekend

The highest-grossing domestic opening weekend since the beginning of 2020 belongs to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which exploded out of the blocks at the beginning of October to haul in $90 million in its first three days in theaters. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home was always going to demolish that record.

After all, we’re talking about the most hotly-anticipated and heavily-hyped blockbuster this side of Avengers: Endgame, so the only real question is how high Tom Holland’s third solo outing can realistically fly. Looking at the chaos created when tickets went on sale earlier this week, No Way Home is poised to be an absolute monster.

We’re less than two weeks away from the multiversal Marvel Cinematic Universe epic’s big screen bow, and the latest projections have No Way Home in with a real shot at scoring a $200 million debut. To put that into perspective, no movie has even come close to sniffing triple figures since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so this is a big deal.

As per Box Office Pro, Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to at least double the previous pandemic-era high set by Let There Be Carnage, and it’s in with a real shot at becoming the first title in two years to reach a billion dollars globally.