Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sets Another Box Office Record

A lot of international audiences still have to wait until next weekend to clap eyes on Venom: Let There Be Carnage, meaning things have been made very difficult for those wanting to avoid spoilers, given how heavily the post-credits scene has been analyzed and dissected over the last six days.

Looking at the way Tom Hardy’s second outing as Eddie Brock is performing domestically, where it sailed past Black Widow to set a pandemic-era opening weekend record thanks to an impressive $90 million haul, the superhero sequel is poised to perform just as well overseas to deliver a monster hit for Sony.

No Time to Die is already looking to knock Let There Be Carnage off its perch with a $100 million first frame well within reach, but for the time being the latest chapter in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has set a triple-digit benchmark of its own. As per Deadline, Venom has matched Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is reaching that figure in just five days, which is the best of the pandemic.

However, Shang-Chi released during Labor Day and reaped the benefits of an extra holiday day, so Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s achievement is marginally more impressive if you want to split hairs. This time last week the studio were still predicting a debut in the $50 million ballpark, so to crack $90 million over three days and $100 million in five is phenomenal achievement.