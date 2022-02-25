Following an iconic photoshoot featuring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland pointing to each other in their super hero outfits to promote the digital and Blu-ray releases of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie’s Brazilian voice dubs are now doing their own riff on the meme.

The Brazilian voice dubs for Tom Holland, Andrew garfield and tobey maguire have also recreated the pointing meme pic.twitter.com/3fiKH43xCF — Spider-Man News and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) February 24, 2022

The Twitter account @SpiderMan3news shared the image Thursday, which was originally posted by the user @thinkspiderman Wednesday.

What’s more, someone else replied in the comments of the thread pointing out that the French dub actors recreated the same meme on a recent stream. The post was shared by French actor Donald Reignoux, who played the dub for Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker.

Je ne vois aucune différence 🕷 pic.twitter.com/5a2sbahqbw — Donald Reignoux (@DonaldReignoux) February 23, 2022

Where did that Spider-Man meme even come from, anyway?

The original meme in question comes form the 1968 episode of the classic Spider-Man animated TV show, in which a foe named Cameo impersonates Spider-Man in order to steal art. When the real Spider-Man confronts him, the two identical characters point to each other.

Image via ABC.

As you can see, the original image only had two Spider-Men pointing at each other. But subsequent permutations of the meme added a third figure, inspired by the trio of live action cinematic outings of the character.

Though Maguire and Garfield’s involvement in the threequel was a secret Marvel attempted to keep closely guarded up until the film’s release late last year, word subsequently did leak out that they would appear in the movie ahead of time. But while we got a lack of the alternate dimension web-heads in the official promotional material leading up to the film, there’s a ton of extra content such as deleted scenes and behind the scenes videos coming with the Blu-ray release in April. So hopefully, we’ll get to see more of the boys palling around with each other on some of the special features.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives on digital March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray April 4.