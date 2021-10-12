Spider-Man: No Way Home Website Uses Image Of Andrew Garfield

Is Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home? According to both the actor and the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster’s leading man Tom Holland he isn’t, but nobody believes a word they’re saying.

Neither Marvel nor Sony have confirmed that we’re getting more than one web-slinger in December’s threequel, but you can only imagine the fury and disappointment among the fanbase were the credits to fade on No Way Home without seeing Garfield or Tobey Maguire suit up and swing back into action.

It’s possibly the worst-kept secret in Hollywood right now, and it turns out that even the cross-promotional campaigns are getting their Spideys mixed up. As you can see below, a Russian website hyping Skittles’ partnership with Sony features a link to the No Way Home trailer, but uses an image of Garfield from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

If you go on to the Russian skittles website and follow all the instructions you will see a billboard with Garfield's Spider-Man that plays a trailer saying "there is no way home"



Link: https://t.co/hjgyq7EV7m pic.twitter.com/dTxpKCuhnS — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) October 11, 2021

That’s hardly the confirmation we’ve been desperately seeking for months, but Sony’s marketing department would have presumably needed to sign off on anything bearing the character’s likeness, so it’s strange that the wrong Peter Parker would slip through the cracks. Rumors abound that the final trailer for No Way Home will end on the money shot of the Holy Trinity, and Marvel are as well letting it out of the bag already.