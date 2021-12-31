‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ writers had uninspiring nicknames for returning stars

Given that the third act revolves around Peter Parker, Peter Parker and Peter Parker teaming up to battle against five villains drawn from two alternate realities, Spider-Man: No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers would have needed to give each variant their own distinct nomenclature in the script to avoid confusion.

In canon, Tom Holland’s Peter comes up with the ingenious idea of numbering them, leading to plenty of fun moments spread out across the climactic showdown. In an interview with Variety, though, the scribes revealed the nicknames they bestowed upon the web-slinging trio, and we’re a little disappointed to hear how uninspired they are.

Eight new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' promo images show battles with villains 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Tobey Maguire without his mask was ‘RaimiVerse Peter’ and ‘RaimiVerse Spider-Man’ when suited and booted, while Garfield came bearing the moniker of ‘WebbVerse Peter’ and ‘WebbVerse Spider-Man’. If that wasn’t exciting enough, Holland’s canonical Spidey was dubbed as… drum roll please… Peter.

Of course, that’s the obvious way to do it, but they surely missed a trick by not dubbing Garfield as ‘Amazing’ at the very least. The spandex-clad triumvirate joined forces to not only save the world in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but send audiences around the world into a state of euphoric joy, so it doesn’t really matter what they were called in the grand scheme of things.