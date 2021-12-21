‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ writers open to returning for 4th installment

Tom Holland’s tenure as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man has set a lot of firsts for the franchise, from both a creative and commercial perspective. No Way Home has smashed countless records for a solo movie including highest-grossing opening weekend, top-earning global debut and many more, but things are just as unprecedented on the other side of the camera.

Until Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrive in 2023, Jon Watts remains the only director to remain in charge for at least three movies starring the same character or characters, something that can’t be said of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, or The Avengers.

On top of that, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote Far From Home and No Way Home, as well as sharing credit with four other scribes on Homecoming, which puts them up there with the Captain America trilogy’s Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as the only writers to stick around for the entirety of a three-film series.

In an interview with FandomWire, McKenna and Sommers claimed that they don’t know anything about a potential Spider-Man 4 yet, but they’d be more than happy to take the gig if it ended up coming their way.

“This is one where we don’t have to say that we’re not allowed to say because we truly don’t know. To my knowledge, I’m not aware of any future projects in the works. That doesn’t mean they don’t exist, but that’s nothing that you know anyone has talked to Chris and I about. I certainly hope so. I love Tom as Spider-Man. I hope there’s more, and I would love nothing more than to be involved. But at this point, we don’t know.”

There’s a chance that the next Spider-Man blockbuster could have a different director depending on the timeline of Watts’ Fantastic Four reboot, which McKenna and Sommers could conceivably end up penning themselves, so we’ll just have to wait and see if the dream team gets together for another web-slinging adventure.