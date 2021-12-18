‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has fans hyped for Jon Watts’ ‘Fantastic Four’
There’s not even the slightest inkling yet if director Jon Watts will return for Tom Holland’s inevitable fourth outing as Spider-Man, but the filmmaker is at least guaranteed to be sticking with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having been tasked to reboot Fantastic Four.
Fans had been hoping that we might be seeing the fifth feature-length adventure for the team with a fourth different lineup by the end of 2023, but that remains entirely up for debate when Watts has a thriller with George Clooney and Brad Pitt lined up at Apple, with the mystery project the subject of an intense and heated bidding war.
Either way, the spectacular Spider-Man: No Way Home has supporters more convinced than ever that Watts is the ideal candidate to finally do the Fantastic Four justice on the big screen, as you can see from the reactions below.
Kevin Feige teased that casting news wasn’t all that far away, which was admittedly months ago, but a little snippet of information in the aftermath of No Way Home certainly wouldn’t go amiss. Watts will become the first person other than the Russo brothers to helm four installments in the MCU when he calls action on Fantastic Four, and it’s clear the people in charge are happy for him to stick around the superhero series for a while longer.