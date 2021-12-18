‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has fans hyped for Jon Watts’ ‘Fantastic Four’

There’s not even the slightest inkling yet if director Jon Watts will return for Tom Holland’s inevitable fourth outing as Spider-Man, but the filmmaker is at least guaranteed to be sticking with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having been tasked to reboot Fantastic Four.

Fans had been hoping that we might be seeing the fifth feature-length adventure for the team with a fourth different lineup by the end of 2023, but that remains entirely up for debate when Watts has a thriller with George Clooney and Brad Pitt lined up at Apple, with the mystery project the subject of an intense and heated bidding war.

Either way, the spectacular Spider-Man: No Way Home has supporters more convinced than ever that Watts is the ideal candidate to finally do the Fantastic Four justice on the big screen, as you can see from the reactions below.

Yeah, the Fantastic Four are gonna be in very great hands!#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/d8wrIezIyH — TinselTyler Freshcorn (@tyler_freshcorn) December 17, 2021

With Jon Watts directing Fantastic Four I really hope we get something along these lines too pic.twitter.com/Kjko8Ntx5v — Steven Spoilsberg (@heavyspoilers) December 17, 2021

After watching #SpiderManNoWayHome I can now say that I'm confident in Jon Watts directing the MCU's Fantastic Four movie! 👏 pic.twitter.com/15hsXKbrIQ — Gio Ramos (@GreyGooseJedi) December 17, 2021

You better believe Watts is going to crush it with Fantastic Four — Film Informant (@Filminformant1a) December 14, 2021

Watts can do Fantastic Four. #NoWayHome 100% sold me. Bring it! — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) December 17, 2021

John Watts is gonna make the best Fantastic Four movie . — Spider-Ken ART COMMISIONS OPEN 🏳️‍🌈 (@DailyPowrRangrs) December 15, 2021

The Fantastic Four legitimately could not have a better director than Jon Watts. It's in safe hands. — FlakeyJakey pt. 2 // BLM (@JakeyButNot) December 17, 2021

I am soo hyped for FANTASTIC FOUR and after SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Watts is certainly gonna give them the respect they deserve and he is perfect for this film !!! #FantasticFour #Marvel pic.twitter.com/eu6fhkZFUg — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) December 17, 2021

Not kidding when I say #SpidermanNoWayHome was everything I wanted it to be and more.. It was quite literally Spiderman Endgame



I now trust Jon Watts even more to direct Fantastic Four in a few years. Hoping for another Holland trilogy 🕸 — dkdynamite (@dkdynamite1) December 17, 2021

FANTASTIC FOUR IS IN SAFE HANDS WITH JON WATTS I PROMISE YOU — Ollie🎄 (@TheQuiver_) December 15, 2021

Fantastic Four is about to be… well FANTASTIC! pic.twitter.com/bEp2A0zJtC — Protocol 36 (@protocol_36) December 17, 2021

Kevin Feige teased that casting news wasn’t all that far away, which was admittedly months ago, but a little snippet of information in the aftermath of No Way Home certainly wouldn’t go amiss. Watts will become the first person other than the Russo brothers to helm four installments in the MCU when he calls action on Fantastic Four, and it’s clear the people in charge are happy for him to stick around the superhero series for a while longer.