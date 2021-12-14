‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ writers tease working on more MCU movies

While every long-running franchise needs a fresh perspective every now and again, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has roped in several writing teams to cast their eyes over a number of projects, which makes sense when the scribes in question have a solid grasp on the in-house style.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely penned Chris Evans’ Captain America trilogy, Thor: The Dark World and the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame double-header, while Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote Tom Holland’s trio of Spider-Man blockbusters, while also contributing to Ant-Man and the Wasp.

With that in mind, it’s reasonable to expect that the latter duo would stick around and hammer out the story of whatever comes next for the web-slinger, or they could perhaps even reunite with director Jon Watts on his Fantastic Four reboot.

However, during an interview with Variety on the No Way Home red carpet, McKenna was wary of saying anything that the Marvel top brass could catch wind of.

“We are smart enough to ‘A,’ not say anything and ‘B,’ know that you can’t count on anything.”

Gorgeous 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster showcases Spidey in the snow 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The MCU has opted for an increased sense of continuity throughout its various standalone franchises, and having stuck with Holland and Watts’ take on Peter Parker since the very beginning, it would be reasonable to expect McKenna and Sommers to have a hand in the inevitable Spider-Man 4.