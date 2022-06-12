‘Spiderhead’ reactions hype Joseph Kosinski’s second winner of the year

Incoming Netflix sci-fi thriller Spiderhead wasn’t generating massive amounts of buzz up until very recently, and it’s all thanks to director Joseph Kosinski’s other glossy 2022 blockbuster.

While the Tron: Legacy and Oblivion filmmaker’s work has always been characterized by sumptuous visuals, he phenomenally blended his stylistic sensibilities with an engaging narrative to deliver the awe-inspiring Top Gun: Maverick, which has been smashing box office records and winning rave reviews on its way to becoming an early awards season contender.

By extension, that’s increased the pressure and expectation on the streaming exclusive, which hits Netflix this coming Friday. Based on the first wave of reactions, though, it looks as though Kosinski’s incredible year is set to continue.

#Spiderhead is Joseph Kosinski's second home run of the year, an atmospheric and unsettlingly claustrophobic thriller that is much funnier/weirder than the marketing suggests, led by a trio of outstanding performances (Chris Hemsworth is unbelievable) and a yacht rock soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/kXLNeYxMnE — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) June 11, 2022

Joseph Kosinski’s #Spiderhead does clever stuff w/ its sharp, lean premise & has good, dark fun exploring blossoming, character-driven twists. Miles Teller & Chris Hemsworth deliver strong work. Sleek production & costume design get top marks. Killer score & Yacht Rock soundtrack pic.twitter.com/3BE1Jzl361 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 11, 2022

After a choppy start, #Spiderhead has an interesting concept about controlling the human body. The story is strong & the performances elevate the script. This is my favourite Hemsworth performance. Teller & Smollett were wonderful. That soundtrack is 🔥 & Kosinski does deliver! pic.twitter.com/z8o9JAFrgx — manda 🏳️‍🌈🫶🏼 (@amxndareviews) June 11, 2022

#Spiderhead isn’t perfect but it’s always fascinating, asking big questions about clinical trials, drug dependency, and manufacturing the chemicals that make us human. The cast delivers, particularly Hemsworth who whips up a devilishly charming performance as Abnesti (cont’d) pic.twitter.com/PfnwgXB8D7 — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) June 11, 2022

Been ruminating on SPIDERHEAD all day. It's not a great film, but there are some genuinely terrifying moments and thrills scattered throughout, a rock solid score and soundtrack, a game Miles Teller and a deliriously over-the-top Chris Hemsworth. More soon. #Spiderhead pic.twitter.com/nT5gk6J6qV — Dave Baldwin (@davemabaldwin) June 12, 2022

#Spiderhead cleverly examines the complexities & dangers of love, loss, & regret. Hemsworth is a blast to watch while Jurnee and Miles performances provide an emotional depth to their characters that forces the audience to delve deeper into the darkest secrets of their souls. pic.twitter.com/slrHJzs4KI — Sharronda Williams (@payorwait) June 11, 2022

Saw #Spiderhead theatrically a few days ago. A cool sci-fi thriller that almost plays out like a super slick, feature version of Black Mirror with an A-list cast. I mean that in a good way. Really enjoyed it. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) June 11, 2022

#Spiderhead is a silly and clunky mess. It’s filled with performances from actors that don’t want to be there. It’s another eccentric-dancing-billionaire movie done wrong.



Full review @TheMoviePodcast soon pic.twitter.com/EiM6XB6fsd — Shahbaz – The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) June 11, 2022

The plot follows Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett’s inmates, who find themselves offered the chance to have their sentences shortened if they agree to participate in the trial for an experimental drug that possesses the ability to manipulate their feelings and generate emotions, all overseen by Chris Hemsworth’s charming and disarming visionary Steve Abnesti.

Based on the opening batch of responses, Spiderhead has plenty of big ideas to along with the bombast we’ve come to expect from both Kosinski and Netflix’s big budget original films, so it would be safe to assume that subscribers will be checking out the dystopian tale in their droves next weekend.

Thanks to the effects of the pandemic, Kosinski’s latest two features arrive within weeks of each other despite shooting almost two and a half years apart, but at least it keeps his name at the forefront of the conversation for that little while longer.