Spider-Man 3 May Feature More Than 6 Villains Now

Barely a day goes by without a new addition to the Spider-Man 3 rumor mill given the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster’s reliance on the multiverse making literally anything possible, no matter how far-fetched it might initially seem. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was always planned to lead at least three solo movies, but when the credits rolled on Far From Home last summer, nobody could have predicted where the third installment would be headed.

Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange were the first new additions to the regular ensemble, and from there, things have really snowballed. At this stage, we’re also expecting Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Kirsten Dunst and Alfred Molina to drop by, while Willem Dafoe, Dane DeHaan, Charlie Cox and most recently, Thomas Haden Church have all been linked to reprising their roles from across the length and breadth of the Spider-Verse.

New Fan Poster Teases The Sinister Six Coming To The MCU 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The majority of the returning faces aren’t expected to have a great deal of screen time, though, with the driving force of the plot said to be the relationship between Peter and Zendaya’s MJ, but the multiversal cameos are guaranteed to be the highlights of Spider-Man 3. And now, following the latest batch of speculation, insider Daniel Richtman claims that Jon Watt’s threequel could end up having more than six villains.

It looks like we might get even more than 6 villains for Spider-Man 3. — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) December 14, 2020

That would presumably include Electro, Doctor Octopus, at least one Green Goblin and now potentially Sandman, while we still don’t know who the antagonist from the main MCU timeline is going to be, if there even is one. A delicate balancing act will be required to ensure Spider-Man 3 doesn’t collapse under the weight of its own narrative, then, and while Sony have previous experience with overstuffing Spidey sequels, Kevin Feige will hopefully be steadying the ship.