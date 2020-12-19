Spider-Man 3 Reportedly Features Three Different Goblins

The more we hear about it, the more ambitious Spider-Man 3 becomes. So far, we know that the threequel will feature at least two legacy villains – Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock – which likely means that more familiar faces from the web-slinger’s cinematic history are on the way. It’s generally thought that Marvel/Sony could be gathering together a kind of multiversal Sinister Six, but hey, why stop at just six?

On top of talk that Kraven, Mysterio, Sandman, Vulture and more are appearing in the movie, a new rumor suggests that three – yes, not one or two, but three – Goblins could turn up to plague Peter Parker as well, and probably his doppelgängers from other worlds, too. These three Goblins are Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn from the Sam Raimi trilogy, Dane DeHaan’s Harry Osborn from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and – spoiler alert – the MCU’s own Ned Leeds AKA the Hobgoblin.

Though the character is much changed from the comics, as he’s been merged with Ganke Lee, fans have always wondered whether Jacob Batalon’s Ned was destined to follow his comic book counterpart and transition into villainy. Rumors have pointed to this happening before now, and as per some new intel from insider Daniel Richtman, the big development for Peter’s best pal will indeed occur in Spidey 3.

Doctor Strange, Maguire And Garfield Join The Fight On Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The studios have been keeping info on the film under lock and key, but thanks to a revealing selfie shared on social media, we know that Batlaon got in shape for the threequel. This could be because he has a lot more action scenes to do this time around – maybe because he’s becoming a supervillain. Dealing with being framed for murder, facing a ton of bad guys and possibly having his friend turn evil… Peter Parker’s life really is about to get a lot tougher.

Spider-Man 3 is due to hit theaters in just under a year’s time on December 17th, 2021.