New Spider-Man 3 Set Photo Teases Miles Morales Connection

Ever since Kevin Feige confirmed that Miles Morales is out there somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Donald Glover appeared as his uncle and future Prowler Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming, fans have been eagerly awaiting the inevitable debut of the beloved character, to the extent that it’s come as a surprise he’s not been too heavily linked with the upcoming third installment in the series.

After all, almost anyone to have played anything approaching a major part in any of the web-slinger’s previous seven live-action outings has been rumored for at least a cameo if not a full-blown supporting role, but so far Miles has existed on the peripherals of the Spider-Man 3 speculation, although there was plenty of talk making the rounds that it could happen before it was confirmed that the plot would hinge on the multiverse.

However, a new set photo from has now surfaced, one that teases a direct connection to Miles’ arm of the Spidey mythology, which you can check out below.

The Food, Emergency Aid, Shelter and Training organization helps the homeless of New York City, and in the recent Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game, the title hero volunteers there. Of course, this could always just be the sort of background Easter Egg that Marvel love dropping into their blockbusters for eagle-eyed fans to spot, but it may also hint at Aunt May’s role in the story.

Far From Home showed that May had become heavily involved in charitable causes, and having her work at F.E.A.S.T. would both continue her own personal storyline while also giving Spider-Man 3 the option to introduce Miles either in the movie itself, or somewhere else further down the line.