Spider-Man 3’s Villains Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Despite the split with Sony causing major upheaval in the wall-crawler’s franchise, it’s known that the studio is already moving forward with Spider-Man 3, with screenwriters in place to pen the script and Tom Holland teasing what’s to come now that Spidey is out of the MCU. Obviously, at this early stage, details aren’t set in stone, but it looks like Sony already has an eye on which supervillains the web-slinger will face next.

We Got This Covered has been informed by sources – the same ones who told us Nightwing will debut in Titans season 2, an Aladdin sequel was in development and that Moon Knight was coming to the MCU, all of which have now been confirmed – that SP3 will have at least two major antagonists. Currently, the plan is for Scorpion and Kraven to feature and with so many foes already set up three movies in, the idea is for the Sinister Six to then show up in Spider-Man 4. We’ve been told that this could change, though, particularly with it still unclear if Spidey may yet still return to Marvel. As of now, however, this is where things are headed.

Assuming SM3 follows on from where Spider-Man: Far From Home left off though, it’s easy to see how both these villains could slot into the narrative. Michael Mando already appeared as Mac Gargan in Spider-Man: Homecoming, with the post-credits scene teasing his return. All he’d need for the threequel then is the Scorpion suit. Could he get this from J. Jonah Jameson, as per the comics?

As for Kraven, now that he’s been unmasked and accused of a terrorist act, Peter Parker must be the world’s most wanted fugitive, making him irresistible prey for Kraven the Hunter. Sony were also said to be developing a solo film for Sergei Kravenoff, so it makes sense they’d want to get him into SM3, either to set up that movie or to act in place of it. Will we get a loose adaptation of Kraven’s Last Hunt? Time will tell.

What do you think, though? Would you be alright with these two villains showing up in Spider-Man 3? Swing on over to the comments section and leave your thoughts.