MCU Fans Think Tom Holland Looks Like Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker In His New Movie

So far, the general casting process when it comes to live-action Spider-Man movies is to hire a handsome, likeable, down to earth and talented actor that’s in impressive physical shape, throw a pair of glasses on them and have everybody else call them a geek. The approach has definitely worked wonders so far, with the five blockbusters focused on the iconic superhero having earned close to $6 billion at the box office.

Most fans are widely expecting Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland to share the screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming third outing for the latter’s Peter Parker, and there’s no doubt going to be a lot of backlash if it doesn’t end up happening given that everyone has their hearts set on the Holy Trinity of Spideys teaming up. At the very least, we want to see them to recreate the ‘Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man’ meme.

It still remains to be seen what the studio has in store for us with the threequel, but after the first footage from the Russo brothers’ crime thriller Cherry debuted earlier this week, a lot of people noticed something unusual. Yes, fans have been pointing out how eerily similar Holland’s Nico Walker looks to Maguire’s Peter Parker from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

The Cherry footage takes place right at the start of the movie before Nico enlists in the army, and we’ve already seen images that tease several of the drastic reinventions that Tom Holland will go through over the course of the narrative. Still, it nonetheless feels a little ironic that he looks most like the comic book version of Peter Parker when the role in question is about as far away from the friendly neighborhood crimefighter as he could possibly get.

