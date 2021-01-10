MCU Fans Think Tom Holland Looks Like Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker In His New Movie

So far, the general casting process when it comes to live-action Spider-Man movies is to hire a handsome, likeable, down to earth and talented actor that’s in impressive physical shape, throw a pair of glasses on them and have everybody else call them a geek. The approach has definitely worked wonders so far, with the five blockbusters focused on the iconic superhero having earned close to $6 billion at the box office.

Most fans are widely expecting Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland to share the screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming third outing for the latter’s Peter Parker, and there’s no doubt going to be a lot of backlash if it doesn’t end up happening given that everyone has their hearts set on the Holy Trinity of Spideys teaming up. At the very least, we want to see them to recreate the ‘Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man’ meme.

It still remains to be seen what the studio has in store for us with the threequel, but after the first footage from the Russo brothers’ crime thriller Cherry debuted earlier this week, a lot of people noticed something unusual. Yes, fans have been pointing out how eerily similar Holland’s Nico Walker looks to Maguire’s Peter Parker from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Why does Tom Holland look more like Peter Parker in CHERRY then in the MCU? pic.twitter.com/RV44HbrEze — 💛💜🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼Jolly Ole St Nick🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼💜💛 (@NicholasJLevi) January 9, 2021

#TomHolland seriously could have pulled off the dorky/nerdy looking #PeterParker look and I’m hoping maybe he adapts a similar look for his college years as a way to blend in or make himself look different, plus Holland just pulls it off really well. #CherryMovie #Cherry pic.twitter.com/RumMvJxo9O — Kyle Knight2 (@Knight2Kyle) January 9, 2021

They said all three spidermen are going to be in the next movie. They never said @TomHolland1996 will be playing all of them.

Is it just me or does he look a lot like @TobeyMaguire pic.twitter.com/xBOTkrka7a — Praneeth (@AR_Praneeth) January 9, 2021

Tom Holland looks like fucking Tobey Maguire here https://t.co/F3Lf3qf8id via @YouTube — ᵗʰᵃᵗ ˢʰᶦᵗ ʰᵘʳᵗᵉᵈ (@rykedalp) January 9, 2021

Tom Holland as Tobey Maguire pic.twitter.com/PKPpHrv5gf — Ihsan Indra (@nobietski) January 9, 2021

It's like Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire got blended in a teleporter accident! — Potato Richardson (@potato_halforc) January 9, 2021

Tobey Maguire / Tom Holland pic.twitter.com/A3Dwi3WOlg — Marvetes (@vingadoresMU) January 9, 2021

Tom Holland looks like Tobey Maguire in Cherry! Is that a hint that he is actually in Spider Man 3!? 😍🥰 https://t.co/3QI3F3bYuT — Josh ❤️ WandaVision #WandaVision #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) January 9, 2021

The Cherry footage takes place right at the start of the movie before Nico enlists in the army, and we’ve already seen images that tease several of the drastic reinventions that Tom Holland will go through over the course of the narrative. Still, it nonetheless feels a little ironic that he looks most like the comic book version of Peter Parker when the role in question is about as far away from the friendly neighborhood crimefighter as he could possibly get.