Sneaky, sneaky Mysterio, you’ve got us all worked up again.

Peter Parker’s trickster nemesis made quite a splash in the box office hit Spider-Man: Far From Home earlier this year. Between mind-tripping hallucinations and a dominating onscreen presence from Jake Gyllenhaal, the villain was surely one of the reasons the hero’s latest was his highest grossing endeavor.

Oh, and we can’t forget about that ending.

No, things did not look so good for Mysterio at the tail end of Far From Home. His plan for conning heroics had been totally spoiled by the web-head, and to make matters even worse, the man appears to have bitten the dust. The key word there? APPEARS!

But whether or not his death is confirmed, Quentin Beck got the last laugh in the 120-minute runtime, submitting a fake news report to the Daily Bugle (cheers to J.K. Simmons!) that blamed Spider-Man for the recent collection of terrorist attacks, as well as his death. And then, in the final second of broadcasting, Mysterio outs Peter’s identity.

Ever since Far From Home released earlier this summer, there’s been questioning about whether or not Gyllenhaal’s character survived the final act. One determined fan went to Reddit to make his case that the aforementioned video proves that Quentin Beck is still alive, and may very possibly be returning for Spidey’s next *MCU* feature.

You can check their theory out down below:

Not sure if this has been discussed before, but Mysterio’s team specifically CGied his suit in for the news. Plus Mysterio never had time to record a video leaking Peter’s identity, he’d had to have done it after he faked his death!

Spider-Man: Far From Home Fan Might've Proven That Mysterio's Alive 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Let’s be honest: would this really surprise you? When the first trailers for the film came online, supposedly showing the infamous baddie as a dimension-crossing hero, many fans lifted their eyebrows in disbelief. And their skepticism proved to be correct.

So really, how outrageous is it that Mysterio faked his own death? After all, the man and his team were controlling the drones that supposedly shot him. This could have just been another in a long series of tricks and deceptions.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be available on home video tomorrow, October 1st.