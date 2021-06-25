Spider-Man: No Way Home Post-Credits Scene Reportedly Features 2 Avengers

Spider-Man: No Way Home is easily one of the most hotly anticipated movies of the year, as it promises to be the wildest live-action Spidey flick yet. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker looks set to collide with the multiverse as a bunch of villains from other iterations of the franchise, including Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, crossover into the MCU and cause him havoc.

We all know about the stories claiming Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will pop up as their versions of the webslinger, too, but so far that’s unconfirmed. What is certain is that Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise Doctor Strange, acting as Spidey’s latest superhero mentor. Given that, it’s believed that No Way Home will pave the way for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which premieres just a few months’ later.

For one, it’s possible Spidey 3‘s post-credits scene will directly set up the Sorcerer Supreme’s incoming sequel. We’ve heard from our trusted sources – the same ones who told us that Luke would return in The Mandalorian season 2 – that the after-credits sequence will include two Avengers. Namely, Strange himself and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

We don’t know the specific details, but we have been told that the scene will revolve around the two heroes discussing the multiverse. It’s easy to assume that the pair will talk about a larger threat that is coming – probably Nightmare – who will then make themselves known in Doctor Strange 2. If this intel proves correct, this will likely be the next time we see Wanda after the WandaVision post-credits sequence, in which she appeared to hear the voices of her lost twin sons.

Scarlet Witch will then go on to have a major presence in Multiverse of Madness, which debuts in March 2022. But, before then, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas this December 17th. Fans are counting on the first trailer materializing sometime over the next few weeks.