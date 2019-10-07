Now that Disney and Sony have made amends, the door of opportunity will hopefully continue to open for Spider-Man fans. And if the Far From Home DVD/Blu-ray release indicates anything, it’s that the engines will be running full steam ahead.

Now, what exactly am I referring to? Well, during a featurette discussing the villains Spidey (Tom Holland) has faced thus far in his two MCU films, producer Amy Pascal pointed out that most of the web-head’s foes have been a part of the Sinister Six at one point or another.

She then let it slip that there may be more to this coincidence. Much, much more.

“These villains we now have in our universe happen to be characters that are in the Sinister Six,” Pascal says. “There may be something that happens with that.”

From the looks of it, the ducks appear to be lining up for a possible Sinister Six movie (which WGTC told you about the other week in our exclusive scoop), or maybe even a TV show. But if you’re really pumped about this idea, you must remember the fact that this wouldn’t be the first time somebody tried to bring Spidey’s greatest villains together on the big screen.

A project, proposed by Daredevil bossman Drew Goddard, had impressed and was green-lit by executives at Sony a couple of years ago. But after the box office failure that was The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the film was pushed back before it eventually fell into the abyss of studio could-have-beens.

But as recently as December, Pascal has said that she’d still be on board to produce the pic as long as Goddard was able to direct.

“I’m just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it,” the producer admitted. “I would do anything with Drew Goddard. I’m just waiting for him to tell me he wants to.”

For those of you who are wondering what villains may be making an appearance, here’s a quick run down of who we’ve already met.

In Homecoming, fans were introduced to Vulture (Michael Keaton), Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine), Tinkerer (Michael Chernus), and Scorpion (Michael Mando). And then, the addition of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio in Far From Home would bring the total to five – that is, if you’re counting Tinkerer.

So far, we have yet to see the likes of Doc Ock, Rhino, Kraven the Hunter, Electro, or Sandman in the MCU, so perhaps a Sinister Six movie would be these villains’ first Marvel adventure?