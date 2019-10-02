Mysterio Expected To Return In Sony’s Sinister Six Movie

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio was a big hit with viewers in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Though he died in his final battle with Spidey, he still managed to get the last laugh by framing Peter Parker for his crimes and unveiling his secret identity to the world. Well, at least he seems to be dead, as we’re hearing that there’s more to come from Quentin Beck on the big screen. Specifically, in a Sinister Six movie from Sony.

We Got This Covered has been told by our sources – the same ones who revealed that Marvel was bringing Black Knight and Moon Knight into the MCU – that Sony is relaunching its plans for a Sinister Six film, which they originally wanted to do as a spinoff from The Amazing Spider-Man franchise back in the day. The new idea is to now do it as a spinoff of Holland’s adventures in the MCU. Gyllenhaal will be back as part of the half-dozen villains, apparently, and we’ve been told that Vulture (Michael Keaton), Scorpion (Michael Mando) and Kraven (expected to be introduced in Spider-Man 3) will also feature. Sources are currently unsure on the identity of the fifth and sixth foes, though.

Something like this may not have been possible before the recent renewed Spider-Man deal between Sony and Disney, but we know that Holland can show up in Sony’s Marvel films from now on. So, it stands to reason that the same can happen with his enemies, too. Sony’s S6 movie will even tie back into the central Spidey series, as we’re hearing that the spinoff will come first before Spider-Man 4 brings the Six into conflict with the web-slinger.

Fans have already noticed clues in Far From Home suggesting Mysterio only tricked Spidey and the world into thinking he was dead, as well. He is the Master of Illusion, after all. Plus, we know that Mac Gargan is planning on putting a team together to get revenge on Spidey when he gets out of jail (see Spider-Man: Homecoming’s post-credits scene). All we need is a few more members to fill out the ranks and a Sinister Six movie can get cracking.