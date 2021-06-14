Watch: Spider-Man: No Way Home Promo Teases Spider-Verse Storyline

Two out of three of the Spideys in question have denied it, but it’s still widely believed that Tom Holland will team up with both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s webslingers in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Whether that turns out to be true or not, we’re pretty sure the threequel will have a multiversal angle. The fact that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx are returning as Doctor Octopus and Electro confirms that much.

A fresh No Way Home promo has now unveiled what looks to be the first official tease that the upcoming movie will be Spider-Verse themed. Sony Pictures Argentina recently tweeted a short logo-reveal teaser for the film but quickly deleted it. Twitter account @cesarberardini had the good thinking to save the video, however, and reuploaded it. It seems pretty spoiler-free on first glance, but like the user points out, the brief glitch at the end heavily brings to mind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Check it out below:

Although Sony Pictures Argentina has deleted the tweet, I grabbed the video before it was removed. Please note the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse style glitch at the end. So I guess the rumors of #SpiderManNoWayHome and the multiverse Sinister Six are true. pic.twitter.com/p2n4YnR7BA — César Berardini (@cesarberardini) June 14, 2021

In that acclaimed 2019 animation, glitches in reality frequently occurred as a sign that the multiverse was unstable. The fact that this Argentinian promo reuses that effect has to be a nod to No Way Home having a similar plot to Spider-Verse and maybe also exploring the multiverse coming under threat. As the tweeter points out, this would add up with rumors that have recently circulated about its storyline.

A major plot leak has apparently confirmed that the Sinister Six will form in NWH and will be made up of villains from the franchise’s past – Ock, Electro, Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Rhino (Paul Giamatti) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) as their leader. This is still unconfirmed, but this curiously deleted promo might indicate that it’s onto something.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home hitting theaters this December, we’re anticipating a first-look teaser trailer any day now.