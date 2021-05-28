MCU Theory Says Spider-Man: No Way Home May Introduce Spider-Girl

Sony is definitely keen to do more with the female heroes of the Spider-Verse. Following Spider-Gwen’s debut in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Olivia Wilde is working on a Spider-Woman movie while a Silk solo film is also in development. This new fan theory now suggests that Spider-Man: No Way Home could likewise introduce a major member of the Parker family into the MCU: Peter and Mary-Jane’s daughter, Spider-Girl.

ScreenRant has pitched this intriguing theory, which is mostly based on all the rumors that Tobey Maguire is coming back as his version of the wall-crawler. Andrew Garfield has denied that he’s involved in No Way Home, but so far Maguire hasn’t commented on the matter either way. If he is returning, then, we’ll finally get some closure to the open-ended nature of his relationship with Kirsten Dunst’s MJ in 2007’s Spider-Man 3.

The couple appeared to have made up by the film’s final scene, so No Way Home could reveal that Peter and MJ eventually settled down and started a family, much as they’ve done in various continuities in the comics. And typically the Parkers go on to have a daughter. A daughter who inherits her father’s powers. In the MU2 canon, May “Mayday” Parker becomes New York’s new protector as Spider-Girl. Meanwhile, the Renew Your Vows comics introduce Anna-May “Annie” Parker, who goes by Spiderling.

The MCU could either adapt one of these characters or just introduce a different one inspired by both Annie and Mayday. Mayday had an important role in the original Spider-Verse comics event as well, which will no doubt be a big influence on a cinematic crossover between Tom Holland, Maguire and Garfield’s web-slingers. So, introducing Spider-Girl wouldn’t just please fans of the Sam Raimi trilogy, but she could also be key to the plot, especially given the way Mayday is connected to the Web of Life in the comics, the thread that ties together the whole multiverse.

Of course, if Spider-Man: No Way Home – which arrives in theaters this December – doesn’t end up featuring Maguire, then he’s bound to show up in some future movie, so Spider-Girl has a good chance of eventually entering the MCU regardless.