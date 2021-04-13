New Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Movie Reportedly Involves The Multiverse

There’ve been a couple of outlets reporting over the last week or two that Sony are considering the idea of reuniting Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi for a brand new Spider-Man movie. For fans of the original trilogy it’s a tantalizing possibility, but there are obviously a number of legal, contractual and personnel hoops that need to be jumped through before it could realistically be entertained.

Tom Holland’s contract expires after December’s No Way Home, though, and the actor revealed that he’s planning on taking a short break from the industry, and knowing how much Sony loves to throw Spidey-adjacent projects into development without considering the bigger picture first, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume they’d want to keep the brand alive during Holland’s brief self-imposed exile.

Tobey Maguire Returns As Veteran Spider-Man In Awesome Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The studio controls the rights to Spider-Man in live-action, after all, so they might not even have to give Kevin Feige a courtesy call if they wanted to bring Maguire and Raimi together to tell a fourth story, but it would mean it’d need to operate independently of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, one of the reports dives into some vague details by offering that the project would involve the multiverse in some capacity, which would in theory tie it to Marvel Studios should No Way Home provide the narrative jumping-off point.

Hypothetically, it would be much easier for Sony if they simply announced it as a standalone film similar to DC’s Joker given their hold over both Spider-Man and the majority of his supporting players when it comes to feature length releases. Then again, it’s nothing more than speculation at this stage, but it’ll be interesting to see what comes of it as we continue to get closer to No Way Home.