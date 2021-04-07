New Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Film Might Be A Spider-Verse Movie

Tobey Maguire might be returning for another solo movie as Spider-Man. That’s the big new rumor that’s been swirling around recently. Sony is said to be looking to get the star back as his Peter Parker for a new film helmed by Sam Raimi and while this isn’t something that’s officially happening yet, intel points to the studio being very keen to do it. Especially as they’re going all in on the potential of the Spider-Verse moving forward.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature a bunch of villains from Spidey’s cinematic past, including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and it’s believed that Maguire and Andrew Garfield could cameo, too. Raimi is also returning to the superhero fold for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The idea behind Maguire’s potential Spider-Man 4, then, would be for it to be a Spider-Verse movie.

Giant Freakin Robot broke the original story on Maguire’s possible solo vehicle, but Mikey Sutton of Geekosity has followed it up with his own info. He says that Sony really wants it to happen, but they’re worried audiences may be confused with two separate versions of the web-slinger swinging around. As such, Maguire’s production would go under the Spider-Verse label and not necessarily feature Spider-Man in the title.

Epic Live-Action Spider-Verse Poster Puts Maguire, Garfield And Holland Front And Center 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though it would have multiverse connections and involve Raimi, Sutton shares that there wouldn’t be any MCU tie-ins in this one and the intention is for it to stand alone.

“The studio wants this to be a multiverse spinoff so we assume there will be some acknowledgment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there may not be any direct appearances from any of those characters. This project would stand on its own two legs.”

Geekosity also claimed that Sony isn’t properly progressing with the film until No Way Home arrives this December and the studio can see how it fares. This is yet another hint that we can expect Tobey Maguire (and hopefully Garfield, too) to show up opposite Tom Holland in the threequel. That would be mind-blowing enough, let alone Maguire and Raimi partnering up again for a different movie.