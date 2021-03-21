Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Main Villain Reportedly Revealed

Anyone to have even vaguely floated in Peter Parker’s orbit over the last two decades has found themselves linked with a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. But up until it was confirmed that the multiverse would play a major part in the story, Kraven the Hunter was the frontrunner to act as Tom Holland’s next antagonist, something director Jon Watts admitted he’d love to see happen.

Now, however, we know absolutely nothing about the plot, but the rumor mill continues to spit out new names on an increasingly regular basis. And if everyone floated for a potential cameo did indeed show up, then No Way Home would be as long as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and still wouldn’t give Holland enough screen time to justify its existence as a solo Spider-Man movie.

Nonetheless, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams and Jaimie Alexander would return for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder respectively, long before either was confirmed – that the web-slinging sequel’s primary villain is going to be a blast from the past.

According to our intel, the distinction will fall to Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, which presents a number of interesting storyline avenues given that he’s not part of the main MCU continuity, at least not yet anyway. As a nefarious businessman with deep pockets and a penchant for evildoing, though, we could realistically be seeing the head of Oscorp harness the power of the multiverse for his own gain. Of course, that’s just spitballing at this stage, but the closer we get to Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s December debut, the more we’ll find out about how the plot is set to unfold.