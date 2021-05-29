Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Sinister Six Lineup Reportedly Revealed

You can’t help but admire Sony’s determination to see the Sinister Six make their way to the big screen by any means necessary, with Drew Goddard announced to be writing and directing the villainous spinoff in late 2013. Unfortunately, the desire to have the bad guys team up in their own movie ultimately torpedoed the entire Amazing Spider-Man franchise when the sequel was far too preoccupied with teasing what was coming next, to the massive detriment of the story being told.

However, the creative partnership between Sony and Marvel Studios, coupled with Kevin Feige introducing the multiverse into Phase Four of his sprawling shared narrative, has presented the ideal opportunity for the Sinister Six to arrive, and fans won’t even have to live in fear of the company botching yet another string of comic book adaptations thanks to Feige’s steady hand.

The latest rumor making the rounds is that the title of Spider-Man: No Way Home refers to the antagonists, and not Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. As per the report, we’ll see three familiar faces each from both the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb timelines making up the Sinister Six, with Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman buddying up with Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Paul Giamatti’s Rhino, and six enemies would presumably require three Spideys for good measure.

Admittedly, this comes from a single source on a podcast throwing it out there as entirely speculative based on word around the industry grapevine, but it’s certainly one of the more plausible methods we’ve heard about how to get the Sinister Six into Spider-Man: No Way Home, the MCU and/or the SPUMC at large.