Spider-Man Noir Joins The MCU In Awesome Fan Poster

There have been countless alternate versions of the world’s most famous friendly neighborhood superhero seen in Marvel Comics over the decades, with Spider-Man Noir being one of the more recent and popular additions since debuting in 2009. The character has already appeared in the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as voiced by Nicolas Cage channeling Humphrey Bogart, as well as a handful of video games.

The Night Monkey suit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Far From Home is also a modern spin on the Noir costume, while Cage is expected to reprise his voice role in the upcoming Into the Spider-Verse sequel and there’s even been talk of him getting his own spinoff as the animated Spider-Verse expands over the coming years.

Of course, it isn’t just the animated Spider-Verse that’s set to get bigger, with all signs pointing to Tom Holland’s third outing as the hero building on the MCU’s multiverse and possibly reintroducing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s web-slingers into the mix for good measure. Now, a new fan poster from Psychoboz imagines the Noir version of the character also getting in on the action, which you can check out below.

Fans would definitely be on board with the idea of a live-action Spider-Man Noir movie, even if it might turn out to be a harder sell towards more casual audiences unfamiliar with the comic books. Still, a superhero blockbuster set in the 1930s that sees a young Peter Parker in an anachronistic version of Depression-era New York has the potential to be a completely unique period-set spin on the genre, but the suits in the boardroom might find it a little too risky to give it any real thought or consideration.