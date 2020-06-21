Spider-Man Will Reportedly Join [SPOILERS] In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man might be one of the studios’s most popular characters that looks set to be established as one of the franchise’s figureheads throughout Phase Four and beyond, but let’s not forget that Peter Parker is still just a kid.

Even before the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame double-header sent him into outer space, dusted him and then brought him back five years later, the web-slinger was still trying to find his feet as a superhero, and relied heavily on the support of his more experienced colleagues. Tony Stark still looms large over his character arc despite Peter’s father figure being out of the picture, while Happy Hogan and the involvement of Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. were key to the story being told in Far From Home.

Spider-Man might now be a fugitive on the run from justice after having his secret identity revealed, but that doesn’t mean that he won’t eventually require some assistance in the future when he eventually clears his name, and now we’ve heard that S.W.O.R.D. could turn out to be his next support network.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Photo Gallery 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Disney is developing an Aladdin sequel and Rey would be revealed as Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] in The Rise of Skywalker, both of which turned out to be correct – once the organization has been introduced into the MCU and established as the de facto replacement for S.H.I.E.L.D., they’ll look to recruit Spider-Man to help them out on missions that require his particular set of skills.

We’ve already heard that Abigail Brand and S.W.O.R.D. are being lined up to replace Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. in the future, so from a storyline perspective it makes complete sense for the other acronym-based espionage organization to try and maintain the working relationship that played such a key role in Far From Home by roping in Spider-Man to lend them a helping hand when and where he can.