Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Villain Reportedly Revealed

Fans might be hooked on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first foray into the notion of alternate realities thanks to the developments of WandaVision making it impossible to look away, while the DCEU will be getting in on the act in a matter of months when cameras finally start rolling on The Flash. But both multi-billion dollar superhero franchises were beaten to the punch by Sony and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is ironic considering that the studio has consistently failed to turn their marketable comic book properties into a sustained period of cinematic success.

That being said, the Academy Award winner for Best Animated Feature is one of the best entries the genre has ever seen whether we’re talking about live-action or animation, with expectations significantly higher surrounding the sequel as a result. Into the Spider-Verse 2 is in production now and set to swing into theaters in October of next year, but plot details remain firmly under wraps.

However, insider Charles Murphy is reporting that a villain may have been decided upon, and he sounds like an ideal fit for the irreverent humor and trippy visuals that characterized the first installment. According to Murphy, The Spot will act as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2‘s big bad, and he’s capable of accessing and manipulating any portals in space to move through reality itself, which he likes to use for the purpose of having his foes punch themselves in the face for comedic effect.

The Spot is a wild character that’s far too ridiculous for live-action, which therefore makes him a standout candidate for Sony’s animated universe. Should this be the direction that the sequel ends up heading in, that is.