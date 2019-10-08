Home / movies

Spider-Man Fans Are Losing It Over Tom Holland Shaving His Head

Would the Real Slim Shady please stand up?

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland has gone full Eminem… presumably for his next film role. The Marvel fan-favorite took to Instagram earlier today to show off his new do, and it wasn’t long before the Internet were drawing comparisons to Marshall Mathers, Caillou and even the late, great Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

Long before he rejoins the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a third (and perhaps final?) solo Spider-Man movie, Tom Holland will be starring in the 2020 drama Cherry, based on Nico Walker’s New York Times bestseller and, incidentally, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

The MCU stalwarts are already familiar with Holland, having directed him across the likes of Civil War, Infinity War, and this year’s Avengers: Endgame. The general gist of Cherry though appears to be an R-rated, troubling drama set far beyond the parameters of the MCU.

As for the new haircut… well, the Internet reacted exactly how you’d expect: with immediate passion and an assortment of memes.

Gone, but not forgotten. In all seriousness, this is a timely reminder that Tom Holland has many more projects currently incubating in development – projects that won’t involve Marvel’s wall-crawler in any way, shape or form.

Sure, the Internet was up in arms over the (temporary) collapse of Disney and Sony’s negotiations, but Holland still has the likes of Cherry, The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, Chaos Walking, and The Devil All the Time in the pipeline for 2020 and beyond. And that’s before we even factor in the long-in-development Uncharted movie, which has lost *checks notes* five directors during its prolonged gestation.

The one saving grace? Tom Holland is still attached to play the young Nathan Drake, intrepid explorer and all-around daredevil. Hell, given how long Uncharted has spent on the fringes of development, Tom Holland will likely have a full mane of glorious hair by the time he’s unearthing long-lost treasures under the direction of Travis Knight.

