Spider-Man Fans Are Losing It Over Tom Holland Shaving His Head

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland has gone full Eminem… presumably for his next film role. The Marvel fan-favorite took to Instagram earlier today to show off his new do, and it wasn’t long before the Internet were drawing comparisons to Marshall Mathers, Caillou and even the late, great Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

Long before he rejoins the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a third (and perhaps final?) solo Spider-Man movie, Tom Holland will be starring in the 2020 drama Cherry, based on Nico Walker’s New York Times bestseller and, incidentally, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

The MCU stalwarts are already familiar with Holland, having directed him across the likes of Civil War, Infinity War, and this year’s Avengers: Endgame. The general gist of Cherry though appears to be an R-rated, troubling drama set far beyond the parameters of the MCU.

As for the new haircut… well, the Internet reacted exactly how you’d expect: with immediate passion and an assortment of memes.

#SpiderMan star #TomHolland has revealed his new shaved head look! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/b4vBK6KDa2 — Marvel Universe (@77MCU) October 8, 2019

Guys I swear Tom Holland looks like Eminem now pic.twitter.com/sd7dThghld — sarah (@sarahr5_) October 8, 2019

Tom Holland has officially shaved his hair…we are in a new era now. pic.twitter.com/6k9oOEfFeb — malachi saw ffh (@MCUMarvels) October 8, 2019

Rest in peace to Tom Holland's beautiful hair. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/6tEKgM98eh — Alia Link | #1 Pikachu Stan (@AliaLink101) October 8, 2019

me with tom holland when he has his natural hair vs when he goes bald for cherry pic.twitter.com/qFdgrqHf0o — 𝐚𝐨𝐢𝐟𝐞 (@SPlDEYSDAYA) October 7, 2019

tom holland after finally getting his haircut: ayo where my hair go? me under the barber’s chair: pic.twitter.com/r5GMgWdBqy — nicky 🏳️‍🌈 #1 TDATT stan (@spideyyunderoos) October 5, 2019

joe keery and tom holland cut their hair.

twitter stans: pic.twitter.com/M3l23TWw0K — ᴍᴀx (@willdlamb) October 8, 2019

Tom Holland Tom holland

with curly hair with a buzzcut pic.twitter.com/zkf7ZX1Wj8 — °•.˜”*°•Marko| M°•.˜”*°• (@petersrogue) October 8, 2019

WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY IN MEMORY OF TOM HOLLAND’S PRINCE CHARMING HAIR. GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN REST IN PEACE 😭 pic.twitter.com/ITQEmbRmI7 — hali | crier’s war spoilers (@dreamjosten) October 8, 2019

Imagine being Tom Holland and having your head shaved on camera and you have to stay in character the whole time even though your hair is one of your trademark features I’d literally be screaming as soon as they called cut — elle🍒 (@spiderbabe1962) October 4, 2019

Gone, but not forgotten. In all seriousness, this is a timely reminder that Tom Holland has many more projects currently incubating in development – projects that won’t involve Marvel’s wall-crawler in any way, shape or form.

Sure, the Internet was up in arms over the (temporary) collapse of Disney and Sony’s negotiations, but Holland still has the likes of Cherry, The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, Chaos Walking, and The Devil All the Time in the pipeline for 2020 and beyond. And that’s before we even factor in the long-in-development Uncharted movie, which has lost *checks notes* five directors during its prolonged gestation.

The one saving grace? Tom Holland is still attached to play the young Nathan Drake, intrepid explorer and all-around daredevil. Hell, given how long Uncharted has spent on the fringes of development, Tom Holland will likely have a full mane of glorious hair by the time he’s unearthing long-lost treasures under the direction of Travis Knight.