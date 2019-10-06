Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Will Become The MCU’s New Iron Man

The recent news that Spider-Man is returning to the MCU was met with a collective sigh of relief from the Marvel fandom, not just from filmgoers who hoped to see more from Tom Holland’s take on the character, but also from fans who couldn’t stand to see the cliffhanger ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home go unresolved.

But while anticipation levels are already high for the upcoming Spider-Man 3, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show was in development back in April and that Moon Knight was coming to the MCU well before the studio announced it – are now saying that Marvel’s plans for the wall-crawler go far beyond the hero’s next solo flick.

As you may recall, the recent Far From Home made much of the idea that Peter Parker hopes to follow in the footsteps of his late mentor Iron Man, and based on all we’ve heard, that’s pretty much what Kevin Feige and his team currently have in mind.

To elaborate, we’re told that Tom Holland’s character will be the new Iron Man going forward, in the sense that he too will be the biggest, most well-known hero in the world, and will continue to wear iron suits that come complete with his own personal A.I.

Though you can expect Marvel Studios to stay characteristically quiet on their plans for Spider-Man in the coming months, Peter’s arc in Far From Home has already offered a strong indication that Feige and his peers are committed to this particular path for the hero. Of course, these plans all depend on Sony and Disney working out a new deal for Spider-Man that will keep him in the MCU beyond his next couple of films, but it’s considered very likely at the moment that the two sides will come to an agreement.

Either way, the next time we see Holland’s web-slinger on the big screen will likely be Spider-Man 3, which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 16th, 2021.