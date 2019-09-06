Sony Confirms Spider-Man Will Join Venom And Morbius On Screen

It looks like the good Thor giveth, and he taketh away. It’s no secret that the drama between Sony and Disney isn’t getting any better, effectively removing Spider-Man from all future MCU movies. However, fans finally have some good news, as Spidey, Venom and Morbius will all be sharing the same cinematic universe going forwards, which means lots of crossovers are on the way.

In an interview with Variety, Sony CEO Tony “Bet You Have To Copy And Paste My Last Name” Vinciquerra has let the future team-up slip, whether it be accidentally or on purpose. He was explaining why he thought the web-slinger would do well without the help of the Avengers, based on past Spider-Man flicks, when he spilled the beans, saying:

“Spider-Man was fine before the event movies, did better with the event movies, and now that we have our own universe, he will play off the other characters as well. I think we’re pretty capable of doing what we have to do here.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home HD Stills 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s apparent he wasn’t talking about Sam Raimi’s third and Marc Webb’s second film, but sure, the others did fantastic. Now that Tom Holland has swung into fans’ hearts, there seems to be little fear in Sony’s camp that they can make their own solo Spidey films, despite how people feel. The company chief used The Boys and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse as examples of how Sony’s done the superhero thing right, and while those are both great titles, we still have bad memories from some of their other Spider-Man projects.

Still, the news that Venom and Spider-Man could go at it in the near future is totally enough to make some of us forget about the Sony/Disney debacle. And Jared Leto’s Morbius the Living Vampire joining the fun is just icing on the cake.

It might not be quite the news that fans want to hear, but having Spider-Man in the same universe now as those other aforementioned characters could make for a lot of exciting storytelling possibilities and while we’d still prefer him in the MCU, this certainly isn’t a bad consolation prize.