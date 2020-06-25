J. Jonah Jameson Reportedly Getting More MCU Cameos

Cameos and surprise appearances are the bread and butter of Marvel’s cinematic world. Some of the biggest character reveals, including Spider-Man and Thanos, were simply teasers before they became integral to the continuity. One such cameo that was more recent and came as a complete surprise to most viewers was J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

And according to recent reports, we’ll be seeing more of the disgruntled Daily Bugle owner in the near future. In fact, Simmons has already filmed scenes for another appearance in the MCU, with “yet another” cameo lined up as well. Though at this time, it’s unclear which movie we’ll see him in next.

J. K. Simmons has already shot his next J. Jonah Jameson MCU appearance He went on to say there are plans for 'yet another' appearance 👀 (via @SIRIUSXM | https://t.co/XswvPCmwhl) pic.twitter.com/U9UK8m1s2I — Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 22, 2020

At this point, it’s probably safe to assume that we’ll see JJJ in the as yet untitled third Spider-Man movie, set to release on July 16th, 2021, but he could show up before that, too. Perhaps in one of Sony’s Marvel films? In any case, Simmons is certainly interested in reprising his role.

During The Jess Cagle Show on Sirius XM, the actor spoke about his interest in keeping the character going in the MCU, saying:

“Well yeah, [I’ll be back as J. Jonah Jameson] that’s the short answer. There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus,” the actor said, “He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of Far From Home… There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I’m hearing there’s a plan for yet another. So hopefully JJJ will continue now and forever.”

Marvel hasn’t revealed anything new regarding Spider-Man 3 just yet, but at least Disney and Sony seem to be playing nice when it comes to using the character. We’re still yet to see the MCU flesh out certain aspect of Spidey’s life though, like his relationship with MJ and a certain feline who might test their budding romance.

As such, we’re excited to see where the web-head’s adventures take him next and we sure hope that J. Jonah Jameson is right there yelling alongside him the entire way.