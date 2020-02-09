Spider-Man Will Be On The Run In Morbius, Not Venom 2

You may have seen the set pics going around that capture an intriguing bus ad. The Daily Bugle banner reads “Where is Spider-Man?”, teasing that Peter Parker’s gone on the run following the target placed on his head by Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. These photos were previously attributed to shooting on Venom 2, but additional information has revealed that they’re from reshoots on Morbius instead.

An LA-based business explained on their Facebook page that their street is closed due to filming of a movie codenamed Plasma. This is known to be the working title for Sony’s horror-flavored superhero flick, starring Jared Leto as Michael Morbius, the Living Vampire.

This means that Morbius will feature even more nods to Spidey than we thought. The first trailer for the film already promised that it would have some pretty direct ties to the wall-crawler’s adventures in the MCU, as one shot saw Morbius walking past a defaced poster of the hero, with graffiti calling him a “murderer.” More overtly, there’s Michael Keaton’s cameo as Vulture, who he last played in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Having Spidey being on the run by the time of Morbius is presumably just a neat way of explaining why the web-slinger won’t actually appear in the movie. However, it’s possible it could set up an idea that will be further explored in Spider-Man 3, too. For instance, what if the threequel begins with Peter Parker laying low away from New York, trying to figure out how to clear his name?

Despite these connections, the level to which Morbius and the other Sony Marvel movies are embedded within the continuity of the MCU is not yet known. So, we probably shouldn’t expect these references to go beyond easter eggs. Though clearly the relationship between the MCU and SUMC is strengthening and we’ll get the full picture when Morbius hits theaters on July 31st.