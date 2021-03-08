New I Spit On Your Grave Reboot Reportedly In Early Development

I Spit on Your Grave is one of the most controversial franchises in horror history. The first entry landed in 1978 and is a seriously disturbing tale of a woman enacting revenge on four men who gang rape her and leave her for dead.

The lurid poster (featuring a then-anonymous Demi Moore) said that “this woman has just cut, chopped, broken and burned five men beyond recognition… but no jury in America would ever convict her!” The intense sexual violence led to it being banned in many countries as a ‘video nasty,’ though it’s since become something of a cult classic.

32 years later, I Spit on Your Grave was remade to similar controversy and was followed by two sequels: I Spit on Your Grave 2 and I Spit on Your Grave III: Vengeance is Mine. Neither were a big hit with critics, but it seemed that the franchise was picking up some steam in the straight-to-DVD market. The most interesting entry since the original, though, came in 2019 with I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu.

This was a direct sequel to the 1978 effort, with Meir Zarchi returning to direct and star Camille Keaton back as Jennifer. The movie was well received (by the standards of the franchise) and proved to be a hit on Amazon, quickly rocketing to the top of its horror chart. Zarchi immediately hinted at plans for a follow-up, and while it remains to be seen what’ll happen with that, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us new Scream and Exorcist films were in the works long before they were announced – that the next movie in the franchise is in active development.

It’s unclear if Zarchi’s involved, but we’re told that it’ll be a reboot and not a direct continuation of any previous movie in the series. That’s all we know about it for now, but whatever it turns out to be, it’ll presumably provide the same brand of stomach-churning gore that fans of I Spit on Your Grave have become accustomed to.