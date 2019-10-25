As the conclusion to the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has to tick off a lot of things fans have always wanted to see but never have up until now. One of these is for Leia to prove she’s strong with the Force, after she was shown to at least have subconscious Force abilities in The Last Jedi. Sadly, there’s a limit to how much the movie can do with Leia due to Carrie Fisher’s passing, but it sounds like TRoS will manage to fulfill our wishes all the same.

According to our intel, Leia will finally get to wield a lightsaber in Episode IX. We don’t have any other details beyond that, but We Got This Covered has been told by our sources – the same ones who revealed Rey and Palpatine’s “special connection,” which was later confirmed by Making Star Wars – that Leia will have a lightsaber in the film which she’ll use on screen. This makes it sound like the heroine will have her own weapon and not just temporarily borrow another.

Though that’s all we were told, we can perhaps pull a few strings together to form the wider picture. We’ve previously reported that Leia will serve as Rey’s new trainer in the ways of the Jedi. As for how she’s experienced enough to do this, Making Star Wars has shared a description of the purported first scene of the movie, which may feature a young, post-Return Luke and Leia having a lightsaber duel.

If all this info’s spot on, it’s likely that the opening sequence will explain how Leia’s a lot more trained than we thought, hence how she’ll be able to mentor Rey later on in the film. Either way, though, the sight of the other Skywalker twin wielding a lightsaber should be something truly special and we can’t wait to see what else is in store for us when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.