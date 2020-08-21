[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Try To Bring Ultron Back In The MCU

As everybody knows full well, nobody ever stays dead in either comic books or their big screen adaptations with the exception of Batman’s parents and Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben, and even then, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been heavily linked with reprising his Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice cameo role as Thomas Wayne should The Flash decide to fully embrace the Flashpoint storyline.

We’ve already seen countless characters ‘die’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before being brought back to life, with Loki the most notorious culprit, having been killed off several times already but still coming back to headline his own TV show, and we’re now hearing that one of the MCU’s greatest threats could be poised for the most unlikely of resurrections by an iconic villain that’s yet to make their debut in the franchise.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash and Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow – when Doctor Doom eventually surfaces in the MCU, the Latverian dictator will also inadvertently be responsible for the return of Ultron.

One of Doom’s first acts will reportedly be to try and build an army of his faithful Doombots, which are physical and mental copies of himself that have remained staple parts of his arsenal for over half a century. However, the MCU’s twist is that the Fantastic Four’s arch-nemesis will create them from technology recovered from Ultron’s drone army and ultimately, he’ll even end up bringing back Ultron himself. This is said to happen in Ant-Man 3, though given that the current draft of the script could be changed before production begins, nothing is set in stone just yet.

In any case, Doctor Doom and Ultron have made alliances and been enemies on numerous occasions in the pages of Marvel Comics, so there’s plenty of scope for the MCU to put its own twist on the story if this is the direction Marvel end up heading in.