[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Take Mjolnir From Thor

Chris Hemsworth might be the first of the MCU’s superheroes to get a fourth solo movie, but there’s also a sense that it might be his last. Marvel are reportedly in the early stages of replacing all of their marquee names, with virtually all of the original Phase One Avengers set to have new characters assume their mantles by the end of Phase Four, and we already know that major changes are in the works for the God of Thunder.

Mirroring her arc in the comic books, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster is set to take over from the Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder, raising serious questions about where Hemsworth will end up at the conclusion of the movie. Full-time membership of the Guardians of the Galaxy remains a possibility, but he could also be poised to join Natasha Romanoff, Steve Rogers and Tony Stark on the cinematic scrapheap.

Plot details about Love and Thunder remain thin on the ground, but there’s been speculation that fan favorite hero Beta Ray Bill could be set for his official MCU debut after making a brief visual cameo in Ragnarok, and now a new rumor from tipster Mikey Sutton indicates that the horse-faced alien might be wielding the power of Mjolnir when he makes his widely-expected appearance in Taika Waititi’s upcoming sequel.

“There is one thing that is supposedly inevitable: Beta Ray Bill will take Mjolnir away from Thor,” says Sutton.

Thor: Love And Thunder Fan Art Shows The Two Thors In Armor Together 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Bill has always been worthy of lifting Mjolnir in the comics, but what’s interesting about this rumor is that he’s usually tended to have a weapon of his own that just so happens to be named Stormbreaker, which is obviously the name of the axe Thor had forged in Avengers: Infinity War to give him the ability to kill Thanos, but he’s also got plenty of history with the enchanted hammer as well.

Perhaps the plan is for Jane and Bill to eventually take both of Thor’s signature weapons out of his hands should Hemsworth’s impending exit turn out to be true, but until we get more concrete details on Love and Thunder, we won’t know for sure.