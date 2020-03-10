Home / movies

MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Guardians Of The Galaxy Showing Up In Thor: Love And Thunder

By 16 mins ago
x

If it wasn’t already one of the most anticipated movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, the excitement surrounding the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder is only set to increase now that Vin Diesel has seemingly confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy are set to show up in the God of Thunder’s fourth solo outing.

Based on the cast and crew already assembled, the Asgardian epic is shaping up to be one of the best movies to ever come out of the MCU. Previous installment Ragnarok completely reinvented Chris Hemsworth’s stoic title character as the star of an intergalactic buddy comedy, and his dynamic with the Guardians across Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame only made fans want to see more of them together.

Jane Foster Becomes Thor On Awesome Love And Thunder Fan Poster
1 of 3
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Then when you factor in recent Academy Award winner Taika Waititi returning to direct, Natalie Portman rejoining the MCU as much more than a standard love interest, the possibilities that come with Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie ruling over Asgard and none other than Christian Bale set to play the villain, all of the ingredients are there for one hell of a time at the movies.

Following Diesel’s ‘accidental’ slip of the tongue, people flocked to social media to react the news that the Asgardians of the Galaxy will ride again, and below, you can see just a sample of what folks are saying:

As the first of the MCU’s heroes to get a fourth standalone movie, the pressure is on for Thor: Love and Thunder to deliver, especially with Hemsworth now representing one of the franchise’s elder statesmen. Ragnarok set the bar pretty high, but Taika Waititi has promised that the follow-up is going to be twice as crazy, and you’d be foolish to bet against him given the cast that he’s starting to bring together.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...