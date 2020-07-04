[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Be The Villain In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reboot

Last week, we learned that a new Teenage Mutants Ninja Turtles movie is coming – a CG-animated venture, headed for theaters, that’s set to be produced by Seth Rogen and his Point Grey Pictures label. But this isn’t the only new TMNT project that’s in the works. We previously brought you the news that ViacomCBS is likewise developing another live-action film and we may now know who the villain in it will be.

Earlier this year, we learned that the studio was developing a darker take on the franchise inspired by the original comic books. Apparently, there was some concern about the tone of it after the R-rated Birds of Prey disappointed at the box office in February, but the project is still going ahead and now, our latest intel tells us that the villain of the piece will be Krang. At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said that Taskmaster would be the main antagonist in Black Widow and Diana will get her Golden Eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984, both of which were correct.

Even if you’re not an expert on the Turtles, you’ll likely know Krang as the pink fleshy alien usually housed in a cybernetic body. He actually just made his live-action debut in the last TMNT movie, 2016’s Out of the Shadows, which was slightly better received than its 2014 predecessor. Despite that, it’s probably for the best that they’ve decided to use him again, seeing as it’s more original than kicking things off with Shredder.

Karen Gillan Shows Off Her Incredible Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cosplay 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We don’t know too much more about this live-action production as yet, but it’s presumably not as far along the development process as the animation is. That one already has a director (Jeff Rowe, Gravity Falls) and writer (Brendan O’Brien, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates) and it’s set to be the first solo cinematic effort from Nickelodeon Animation Studios.

Tell us, though, do you like the sounds of another live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film? Let us know in the comments section down below.