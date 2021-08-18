[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Appear In The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf

We might not be getting the second season of the main series until December 17th, but Netflix’s plans to expand The Witcher universe continue at pace. Just yesterday, ten new cast members and a pair of directors were announced for prequel spinoff Blood Origin, and next Monday brings the premiere of the animated Nightmare of the Wolf.

The story follows a cocky young Vesemir, who travels the Continent slaying monsters for coin without a care in the world. However, a dangerous new power rises, forcing him to learn the hard way that the job isn’t all about money. Theo James voices the hero, establishing some connective tissue to The Witcher after he provided the vocals for Vesemir in a Season 1 episode, while Kim Bodnia will play the live-action version in Season 2.

Graham McTavish also stars in Nightmare of the Wolf as Deglan, even though he’s been cast as Sigisumund Dijkstra in Geralt of Rivia’s second batch of adventures, with the principal voice cast rounded out by Laura Pulver as Tetra and Mary McDonnell as Lady Zerbst.

However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Kingsley would cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was essentially confirmed by his presence at the world premiere – that Henry Cavill will return in a minor capacity as Geralt. This comes presumably as some sort of bookend to tie Nightmare of the Wolf to the larger Witcher mythology.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich produces the animated film and the script hails from series scribe Beau DeMayo, so a Cavill appearance would hammer home the idea that Nightmare of the Wolf is official Witcher canon, along with the two live-action projects.