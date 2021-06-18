The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf Will Force One Hero To Rethink His Profession

The Witcher is undoubtedly Netflix’s most prized IP at the moment due to its popularity in the pop culture landscape. It should come as no surprise, then, that the company is thinking of expanding the story of the White Wolf in different mediums. The latest example of this ongoing attempt will take viewers on a journey to discover the origin story of Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor in the book series, in the animated feature film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

As you can imagine, fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy creation are looking forward to watching this original narrative, especially since Vesemir will also make his debut in the upcoming second season of The Witcher live-action series on the streaming platform. And while we expect the character’s prime to involve a significant degree of badassery, it appears that the producers want to depict the hardened monster-hunt in a more intimate and relatable manner.

In an interview panel during the Annecy Film Festival, executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo revealed new details about the upcoming prequel flick, explaining that while Vesemir may be unapproachable in the novel series, it’s really important to explain how he turned out to be a such a reliable mentor for both Geralt and Ciri.

“Families are multi-generational. The things I teach my children, I learned from the generation ahead of me,” Hissrich said. “When we meet Geralt in The Witcher, he is a full adult, he’s 100 years old and he’s been living on his own for a very long time. But you can’t help wondering how he learned the things he practices regularly and is going to teach Ciri.”

As the creatives explained, this new story will entail a challenge for Vesemir that threatens the entire world of Continent, making the warrior question the very nature of his profession as a Witcher and whether the world needs such monster-killers to begin with. Through this adventure, he’ll also cross paths with Geralt for the first time, presumably taking him to Kaer Morhen and under his tutelage.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is due for release sometime in 2021.