The Witcher Season 2 Has Reportedly Cast Young Geralt And Vesemir

Just like its inaugural season, it’s looking increasingly likely that The Witcher‘s next run will have some nonlinear elements.

While showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has already gone on record previously reassuring fans that no major fractured timeline jumps will be present when the series returns, it would seem, at the very least, that several scenes depicting younger versions of key characters will be included. According to reliable fansite, Redanian Intelligence, actors Alexander Squires and James Baxter have been cast to play young Geralt and Vesemir respectively, the latter of whom had previously been confirmed to appear in an unspecified role.

Assuming this information is accurate, then, what exactly does it mean for the events to come? Truth be told, we’re not entirely sure, though considering Vesemir’s importance to the overarching plot of Andrzej Sapkowski’s source material, this may well be Hissrich’s way of introducing viewers not familiar with the books or games to the individual Geralt considers a surrogate father.

If general story beats are followed, the White Wolf will accompany Ciri to the Witcher stronghold of Kaer Morhen to have her undergo the same training he did in his youth, a sequence that would be well served with expositional flashbacks. This would be the perfect opportunity to set up the threat that is Eredin, a dimension-traveling elf with a particular hatred for men and interest in Ciri, due to her heritage. We’ll refrain from going into further detail here due to spoilers, but suffice it to say, season 2 is shaping up to be a considerable step up in terms of cast and plot progression from its predecessor.

As for when you can expect to finally see all of this unfold on the small screen, Netflix has yet to provide a date, though with central star Henry Cavill recently confirming that production on the run has wrapped, there shouldn’t be much longer to wait. Stay tuned for more details.